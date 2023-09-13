Dear Editor:
I almost laughed if it were not so sad to see the non-solutions being offered up on two fronts: Half Moon Bay business burglaries and Pacifica fire protection.
Yes, defensible fire space is important, but to fell an entire grove of eucalyptus trees at Pedro Point will cause new problems. The bush and grasses of old will not just magically reappear, and meanwhile the slopes will lose the stability trees provide against landslides. I worked in a Costa Rican rainforest, planting trees on steep hillsides that were nearly destroyed by deforestation. Removal of an entire — no matter how small — forest has consequences because we lose the benefits that even non-native trees provide to fend off climate change. Try a little patch first, and if you do, please plant new trees.
As for the suggestion from the Sheriff’s Office that automated license plate readers will stop the heartbreaking business break-ins in Half Moon Bay? Yes, if I was to rob a business, I would certainly park my car in front of it with my license plate visible! Businesses and the people of Half Moon Bay deserve more creative solutions from our law enforcement officers than blaming the victims for not having high-tech cameras. And, license plate readers are not the solution. These tech toys invade privacy and risk hurting the most vulnerable of people in our community instead of catching criminals.
Deborah Petersen
Half Moon Bay
Fortunately, no one has to look any further than Los Altos Hills for an example of just how useless Automated License Plate Readers are. Dozens have been installed to combat residential burglaries in that community. They have not solved a single one. Overtime costs, though, are through the roof. It turns out that one of the big drawbacks of mass surveillance is that there is a lot of surveillance to go through. That either means less time solving crimes, more overtime hours, or both.
The Los Altos Town Crier has plenty of details for anyone interested.
