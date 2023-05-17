Dear Editor:
The city of Half Moon Bay is planning to install 50 prefabricated houses at the city’s corporation yard at 880 Stone Pine Road. This location is arguably the worst among the sites available. Major concerns are:
Traffic and pedestrian infrastructure collapse: The only access road to the area is Stone Pine Road, a narrow street with only one sidewalk. In the event of affordable housing construction, the consequence for this single ingress/egress route will be many dozens (if not hundreds) of cars congesting this route daily. At rush hour (and beyond), access will become a parking lot, thus severely limiting access for the residents of Cypress Cove, to the U.S. post office and to local businesses.
Public safety: A further consequence of traffic congestion will be the impediment for emergency vehicles to access Cypress Cove and the 880 Stone Pine property, thereby threatening public health and safety when essential emergency care is needed. No traffic impact assessment has been conducted.
Ethics and morality: The push for affordable housing development is a reactionary action to the shooting at the Half Moon Bay mushroom farm. The crime was perpetrated by a Chinese national, Chunli Zhao, outraged by a $100 bill from his supervisor for equipment damage. It became apparent later that the farmworkers lived in deplorable conditions provided by the farm owner, one Xianmin Guan, of California Terra Garden Inc. This incident was the second shooting at California Terra Garden in seven months. This was a warning; yet nobody in Sacramento paid attention. Instead of stopping this suspicious and very likely illegal activity on American soil, the California government decides to appease these farm owners by advocating for “affordable housing” for farmworkers only. This is highly immoral, unethical and un-American.
Environmental hazards: Pilarcitos Creek is a unique natural environment, sensitive to its geotechnical conditions, with protected riparian species and plants. The existing environmental report is only related to the corporation yard and does not assess the environmental impact of the proposed “low-cost dwellings.”
Pilarcitos dam: This dam was built in 1864. There is another dam two miles downstream called Stone Dam, built in 1871. In case of these dams’ failures, downstream inundation will occur that may affect the potential of the 880 Stone Pine site. This event can be life threatening. The property is within an identified flood zone.
Tsunami: The project is approximately 1.2 miles from the Pacific Ocean. According to the Department of Conservation San Mateo County Tsunami Hazard Areas, tsunami floodwaters would travel up Pilarcitos Creek to within 100 feet of the project site.
Jack Dvorkin
Half Moon Bay
Traffic and pedestrian infrastructure collapse: Probably not. And inevitable as the city was and is going to build infrastructure and a base for operations. No more likely than the Main Street Bridge collapsing.
Public safety: No more impact than the rehab of Carter Park. Not a very big project.
Ethics and morality: Wow! Really? The nationality of those involved means nothing. What is suspicious about a mushroom farm on American Soil? Nothing illegal about it. Nothing wrong with being a Chinese investor in America. The government is not appeasing Farmers. At least not on this one. The reason the housing is even needed is because folks who have housing refuse to allow housing for those who don't. The decades long effort to prevent construction of housing, by those who already have housing, is un-American. The artificial shortage that has resulted is un-American. The soft core bigotry is un-American.
Environmental hazards: Oh come on. Have you seen what is going on along the creek? It's already a Hooverville. Some of the men living along the creek are farm workers. Geotechnical conditions? What Geotechnical conditions?
Pilarcitos dam: Seriously? You are worried about a Johnstown Flood situation? Hmmm. Can't argue with that kind of logic.
Tsunami: There it is. The Big Wave Theory. A bit recycled. It's the same argument for exclusion made against The Big Wave Project. I find it sweet how people who don't want low income housing in their neighborhood are mostly motivated by their fear a big wave is going to come within 100 ft of "those" poor people.
Not to worry. There is a man, who was and might be President who has your back:
@realDonaldTrump
I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!
