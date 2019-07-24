I feel fortunate to be living in this Coastside community. This past week, the American Association of University Women held our seventh annual local STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Camp for girls completing the seventh grade in the Cabrillo Unified School District.
The camp requires the support of many, and I would like to express my appreciation to the following:
Thanks to the local supermarkets and restaurants that provided lunch for the program. Half Moon Bay High School, the Half Moon Bay Library, Francis State Beach and Oddyssea provided facilities. Evelyn Moran, from the city of Half Moon Bay, talked about her career in engineering, and STEM consultants Deb Pierce and Len Erickson taught a coding class. Counselors Alma, Elizabeth and Odalys have been assisting since the eighth grade. I’d like to thank all of the AAUW members who shared their careers, taught lessons and provided transportation, and we can’t forget our coordinators, Mary and Carlos Vargas, whose vision, time and efforts enabled us to have this effective program.
-Barbara Von Glahn, AAUW-HMB branch president
