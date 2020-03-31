People who defy common sense and public health warnings are putting the rest of us at risk for coronavirus infection. This kind of behavior is selfish and antisocial, and will only make the pandemic worse.
Everyone has to obey the orders to stay safe at home.
John Maybury
Moss Beach
