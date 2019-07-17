  1. Home
I was flabbergasted by the “encampment Highway 1 underpass” that is now littered with exposed homelessness that was previously hidden. I ran the extra three miles just to avoid the same spot on the return trip because I actually felt threatened. The city of Half Moon Bay has failed to assure public safety in the area.

The city of Half Moon Bay is seeking input to the dilapidated Carter Park, a landlocked hidden piece of land. I have two suggestions:

First, turn this hidden lot into an official homeless encampment with plenty of toilet facilities and good lighting. 

Or cut all the trees in the park and make a connecting dirt trail along Pilarcitos Creek all the way to the beach, eliminating all homeless ecosystem while protecting the natural habitats.  

-Stanley Peng, El Granada

