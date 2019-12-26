As a resident of El Granada with two kids currently attending El Granada Elementary School and one future attendee, I am very concerned with the article published in the Half Moon Bay Review on Dec. 4 headlined, “Cabrillo estimates $100,000 annual savings with solar buyout.”
The terms of the deal, as laid out in the article, are indisputably a bad deal for the district and its taxpayers. I was so concerned that I reached out to Superintendent Sean McPhetridge and the school board to understand what is going on and if the article was missing key points.
McPhetridge was very gracious in responding to my concerns, but unfortunately confirmed the article was basically correct in describing the deal. The superintendent said the schools had signed the deal before his time and the buyout value was set then. As I told him, it is likely the district is overpaying Solar City the current value of the infrastructure by at least $1 million.
I understand the superintendent’s desire to try to fill in the upcoming budget gap by using funds earmarked for facility upgrades to buy out the Solar City deal. It will make his life easier as he attempts to overcome the budget shortfalls this next year. It is not good for those who live here, pay taxes here and have children attending the local schools.
As anyone who has visited our local school buildings would acknowledge, they are in need of basic health and safety maintenance and upgrades. El Granada alone has leaking roofs, a crumbling parking lot, peeling paint and bathrooms in need of immediate attention with “oozing yellow water” coming out of toilets (my kids’ description), to name a few obvious items.
The voters passed the bond measures for facility improvements to address these types of items, not to help the investors at Solar City turn a tidy profit by getting the better of our school district and its taxpayers. The district should either renegotiate the deal it signed with Solar City or should walk away from the proposed buyout and use the funds in a more meaningful, responsible way. If it won’t, it will have let down the voters who have trusted them to spend their funds wisely.
Joshua Kibbey
El Granada
