Dear Editor:
While I understand the desire/need to reduce greenhouse emissions, I have serious concerns about the capabilities of energy suppliers to be able to meet increased demand on the grid.
PG&E, the dominant energy supplier to California, has had and continues to have issues. PG&E has claimed bankruptcy twice in the last 20 years (2001 and 2017). PG&E is responsible for hundreds of thousands of torched acres, structure losses and hundreds of lost lives going back to 2000.
Paradise, Calif., is a fair example here; the 2018 Camp Fire killed 85 people and destroyed 10,000 homes in Paradise and neighboring communities.
Let’s not forget the San Bruno pipeline explosion in September 2010, killing eight and injuring dozens more.
Those are only two examples; there are plenty more.
We now receive “rolling blackouts" across the state in non-winter months and power losses during the winter.
It seems painfully clear to me that PG&E can’t handle what they’ve got, yet we are anxious, very anxious, to add more usage to their current inadequate grid.
Perhaps it’s just me, but it seems to make sense to me to be sure that PG&E has the capability to handle the increased loads they will receive. It is my opinion that they most certainly cannot now.
This piecemeal approach, banning gas appliances before being certain that electricity is there, to such a critical need, is simply mind-boggling and another recipe for another disaster.
If we were all-electric, we lose all our energy capabilities when the power goes off. No cooking, no heat, no washing clothes, no refrigeration, no lights and more.
If we were to approach this matter intelligently, it seems abundantly clear that we need to secure the power we’ll need first, well before good-intentioned legislators start passing regulations and laws forcing us to abandon all other options that help us on a daily basis.
George Muteff
San Gregorio
