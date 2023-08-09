Dear Editor:
Isn’t anybody else concerned that the Cabrillo Unified School District’s teachers may be striking? Their union is asking for only a 3 percent cost of living increase and the District’s administration has turned them down. What will all the families who have children in the school system do if this comes to pass?
I was told that the state allocated 8 percent to every district but our Cabrillo Unified School District’s board decided not to advance any of that money to the teachers. Instead, it directed those funds towards administration costs and salaries.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Claudia Marshall
Half Moon Bay
