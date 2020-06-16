I am interested to know if the police and Sheriff's Office are exempt from wearing masks on the job. I understand that the community is being asked to do this. Please advise of the protocol.
Victoria Cormack
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s Note: Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez, who commands deputies on the Coastside, has an answer. “We do have a special order in place for deputies to wear masks when dealing with the public,” he said. “The public can report these concerns via our website or complaint line. We will hold those deputies accountable and assure they are abiding by the current health order and our policies.”
