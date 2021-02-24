Dear Editor:
We're already two months into 2021, and we only have 21 months to go! Our historic Pigeon Point Lighthouse is turning 150 years old on Nov. 15, 2022, and preparations for the celebration are far from underway.
It saddens me to see this place go to waste, crumbling to pieces year after year, after year... It's been almost 20 years since the tower was closed, and now my hopes for restoration and a proper celebration are nearly lost. There's money in this year's budget for the tower stabilization, but nothing is being done.
What's the deal, California? Why can't we just get it together? With the country so divided, now is the time to unite! We need this celebration of light.
So, let's make this happen, and let's put up a fight. Let's help this majestic place shine bright!
Please urge your readers to contact Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, and let them know, there are only 21 more months to go.
Allison Dykens
Half Moon Bay
