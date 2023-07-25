As a recent resident, appreciative of the charm and character of the township, I would like to bring to the attention of all concerned denizens the lack of adequate pedestrian lighting, specifically on both sides of Main Street headed northward from the bridge.
The lamplights are not illuminated. Perhaps burnt-out filaments and bulbs or some other electrical fault are to blame, but it detracts from the experience of those who may enjoy safe and well-lit access along this thoroughfare in the evenings. Cyclists such as myself rely on adequate precautions, like any responsible person should.
Would it be much of an imposition to ask, then, that the city also take the same measures to ensure the safety of those such as myself when navigating the streets?
R.J. Baird-Williamson
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.