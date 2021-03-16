  1. Home
On Nov. 7, my daughter Jenifer and her fiancé were walking hand in hand on Main Street toward their beautiful wedding in my backyard. On Feb. 27, just a few short months later, Jesse was killed by a drunk driver. He had celebrated his birthday two days before, on Feb. 25.

He leaves behind enormous grief. It is felt by Jenifer, his sister, his parents and other family, and by numerous longtime friends. It has been difficult to contain the flow of tears. Jesse was a teacher and example to all — a model of kindness, gentleness and patience.

The future of those left behind has changed forever. Parents have lost their son, a beloved wife has lost her companion, and a child will never know his or her father. Taking the wheel of a car after any amount of alcohol puts a deadly weapon in the hands of a driver.

Notwithstanding this tragedy, our family has been deeply touched by the generosity, thoughts and support of not only friends and family, but also community members who have taken the time to prepare meals, send cards and offered to help us in any way.Thank you.

Anne Ryckebusch

Half Moon Bay

