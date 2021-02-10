  1. Home
For many years I’ve been following developments on climate change and the possible solutions being considered by communities, businesses and governments. One of the most effective mechanisms to quickly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while creating jobs and stimulating our economy, is a market-driven solution.

Recently, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced support for market-based approaches to climate action, and given the new administration’s commitment to solving the climate crisis, we have a renewed opportunity to influence climate policy.

When the pandemic hit the Coastside, I started volunteering for Meals on Wheels and discovered that Senior Coastsiders has a monthly climate/environment series (mentioned previously in the Review) that is open to all Coastsiders.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, the series will feature speakers from Citizen’s Climate Lobby, a national, nonpartisan community of concerned citizens, who will share how you can influence policymakers to pass national legislation on a carbon fee and dividend policy. Economic and scientific studies have reported that solutions like CCL’s Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act are the most effective solutions to quickly move the needle on emissions to meet the targets needed.

Please join in the conversation and register at: https://www.seniorcoastsiders.org/calendar/2021/2/11/citizens-climate-lobby-presentation.

Shelly Smith

Montara

