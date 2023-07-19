Dear Editor:
I would just like to shine some light on my great experiences in scouting with troop 263 while participating in Boy Scouts of America. I have been a part of scouting for over seven years now, and I loved the fun trips we’ve done, the people I’ve met and the leadership opportunities that it gave me. My Scoutmaster Ross Roberts and Tim Riley are great people and helped me learn to be a hardworking person and helped show me what leadership was.
Bedrich Harstad
Notomas, Calif.
