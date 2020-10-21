Dear Editor:
Why does this matter? Because it shows the district’s spending priorities.
For the past year and a half, we teachers have been working without a contract. Yet we show up to work. Why? Because we are professionals, and we care about our students and the community.
This past summer when we “were not working,” the district peppered us with nearly daily emails asking us to join planning meetings, task forces and opening of schools groups. Silly us. We showed up, unpaid, and contributed. What you don’t know is if we hadn’t participated in this summer’s efforts, the beginning of the school year would have been a complete disaster.
We teachers supplied the expertise and research this summer. We fleshed out the Opening of Schools frameworks. All that stuff the district said about “hitting the ground running” this fall happened because of our free work.
For the past year and a half, the district has claimed it has no resources to give us a meager 2.7 percent cost of living increase. Yet, it has a $3.4 million reserve, way over what is required by the county.
My couple of cents? We teachers have earned a raise, and the district should get creative and find the pitiful $390,000 it would cost.
Avis Calhoun
Cabrillo Unfied teacher
