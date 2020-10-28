  1. Home
Dear Editor:

To no avail, the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association has begged for the budget to be “scrubbed” and to be shown organizational charts for all sites with costs attached. The allocation of our $39 million budget needs to ensure that every dollar spent benefits children. If what we do as individuals or a district cannot be proven to have a positive effect on students, we should not bother doing it. We need to identify the factors that have a positive effect on student learning and align our financial resources in that direction. Teachers have a positive effect on student learning!

Not respecting teachers by prioritizing salaries in local budgets hurts students by extension and is educational malpractice.

We are heading toward a strike for the first time in over 30 years and the facts are on our side. The district can do better than continuing to offer us a 0 percent raise.

Kathleen Wall

Cabrillo Unified

Teachers Association

