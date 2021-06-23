Dear Editor:
I was shocked to read in the Review that some spoilsports and party poopers complained to the Coast Guard about the Pillar Point foghorn. Many of us Coastsiders, new and old, love the foghorn sound.
For some, it is the music that eases the mind and even lulls us to sleep. Please inform your readers how they can contact the Coast Guard to save the foghorn.
John Maybury
Moss Beach
Editor’s note: We neglected to give the email address of the chief warrant officer charged with collecting comments about the foghorn. It is Mickey.T.Price@uscg.mil.
