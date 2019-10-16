  1. Home
The tone-deaf, zoning-breaking proposition to turn the bucolic Dunes Beach area into a huge RV parking lot, along with a 200-plus-room hotel, would be an environmental and climate disaster. Such a concentration of so much mobile and support machinery would create a noisy hot spot of enormous water use and energy consumption.

How can developers keep thinking like this? It won’t improve the coastal environment in any way at all.

Requests to our city for amendments and city permits should be denied immediately as a matter of course since this whole daydream depends on changing existing regulations and radically altering our coastal plan, neither of which should happen.

The addition of 100 to 170 huge, gas-guzzling RVs to our roads every day, pulling into and turning off of Highway 1, would be terrible. Paving over agricultural land is nowhere on the list of community priorities. 

These developers obviously scorn the community they seek to profit from. After the clear and overwhelming opposition that has been shown, these men blindly continue. I urge them to stop upsetting Coastsiders and wasting our time and their money on a futile journey that will never take place.

— Robert P. J. Cooney, Jr., Half Moon Bay

