Dear Editor:
Why is the work on Highway 92 being done in the daytime rather than at night? The wait times are as long as 45-plus minutes; westbound traffic is backed up from Crystal Springs, and eastbound traffic stopped almost from Main Street.
Why, why and why?
Exactly who is in charge of this mess?
Whoever it is, he or she needs to be fired!
Claudia Marshall
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.