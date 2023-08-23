Dear Editor:
It’s time to rethink the Half Moon Bay City Council’s natural gas moratorium. This week the California Energy Commission approved a plan to extend the retirement date of three natural gas power plants due to reliability concerns. The inconvenient truth is that California’s desire to eliminate fossil fuels by 2045 is aspirational.
Renewable power projects face delays, and costs are increasing because of supply-chain problems. Additionally, environmentalists are fighting the siting of many new projects, and federal policies are making it harder and more costly to import clean energy components.
Reality has set in!
Les Deman
Half Moon Bay
