We are so fortunate to live in a community that has confidence and trust in our local law enforcement unlike several other cities around the country. And yet I was disheartened and sad to read the negative responses from our governmental and community-based leaders questioning and doubting the results of their commissioned survey because they were more positive than they expected.
Sure, there is always room for improvement within any agency or business, and while improper and harmful actions should be addressed accordingly, our leaders seem to focus only on their negative expectations rather than to celebrate the positive results. Unless there is evidence that the survey was flawed, these results should be reassuring.
It seems far too easy to forget that negative voices are generally the loudest, and while necessary to effect change, we shouldn’t lose our perspective of the overall reality. Negative actions by, or experiences with, local law enforcement must be addressed and rectified, but they are not always the majority within a given agency. Let’s not let them overshadow the positive work of our local law enforcement, and let’s be thankful for and appreciate their hard work and dedication to our community.
David Cherniss
Half Moon Bay
The same study says that the majority of all of us think the city is headed in the right direction. Probolsky claims the the majority of Coastal communities poll the opposite. 71% of us say the CC is doing a fair to good job. That is astounding. So I guess, and Probolsky confirmed this at the One hour and 15 'seconds into the meeting, the city council is doing a great job!!
The same study has proven we want to impose a new 850K tax. The council, has so much faith the results of that question the have already spent the money with a vote to enhance the pay and number of city employee's by a total of 825K per year.
Obviously we are not concerned about our city paying spending too much. We want more taxes and more city employees who are paid more!! The professional study proves so and anybody that says otherwise is...wrong?
If you look at tall of the questions they go like this:
The Police are fair. Do you agree? The Police are respectful. Do you agree?
Do you all wonder if the results would be the same if the questions had gone like this?
The Police treat different races differently Do you agree? The Police treat poor people with disrespect. Do you agree?
Try this. The tax question is the second tax question in two years the city has polled us on. Both questions asked if we are willing to tax others for our own benefit. Not surprisingly, people are happy to let other people pay for their beer.
The city could have asked, "Should the City learn to live with the revenue it is already getting?"
Do you think they would get a different answer than if asking whether we should tax somebody else?
All of these scientific professional studies cost 29.5K. All of them including this one the last one. All of them. The same just under 30K has resulted in survey that prove we support bonds and parcel measures for the CUSD.
Last thing to ponder on. Back in 2010, a just under 30K survey proved that we wanted to impose a 1% sales tax on our selves. The question went like this. Given the choice between living in a civilized society or a vermin infested Mad Max dystopia, which do you prefer?
Only 68% or so preferred civilized society. But the city council really wanted what they wanted. So they declared a fiscal emergency so as to make it super easy to pass Measure K.
Measure K lost big: -- https://www.hmbreview.com/news/short-changed-city-mulls-end-to-local-police/article_6456b604-9811-5485-a2b1-d372e3d5bb30.html
The professional survey taker got it wrong. And what was it that the then city council desperately wanted?
They wanted to keep our expensive police force vs going with the Sheriff!!! I kid you not. One survey proved we were afraid the move to the Sheriff would devastate our lives. The other proves Hispanics approve of being arrested at twice the rate of Anglos/ and Blacks approve even more of being arrested at four times the rate of Anglos.
The moral of the story? For just under 30K you can get a survey that proves whatever you want it to prove.
Extra credit. Google Probolsky, Brother, Power Agency, Huntington Beach, Water Desalinization. Be amazed at the 300K job at a public agency Probolsky got for his high school educated brother. Check out the 30 year deal to buy every gallon of desalinated water at an incredibly inflated price and Probolsky's involvement.
Guess who did the survey that proved the people wanted to pay inflated rates for energy intensive water?
Like in all things these days, if facts go against the prevailing mainstream narrative, then the legacy media seeks to undermine the facts, and then defends the prevailing mainstream narrative.
Oopsie. How embarrassing.
A professional survey destroys the phony racism - victimization narrative pushed by organizations and individuals who benefit from it and were looking to double down with a survey "proving" it. They were expecting to expand their services, get reelected, and/or push the anti-police defunding craziness.
Except, by an overwhelming margin, the supposed "victims" don't see themselves as victimized.
Can we say, "backfire?"
To save face, the victimhood pushers claim their polling company must be wrong -- or even biased.
Really? I think we know who's wrong and racist, and it's not the polling company.
