I want to thank the kind soul who returned my property at the Half Moon Bay State Beach at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. I want to know who you are and I want to reward you in some kind way.

You can reach me at kellyhon@comcast.net and I’d be honored to meet you and thank you in person! You have no idea how many headaches you saved me.

— Kelly Huber, Moss Beach

