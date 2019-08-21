I want to thank the kind soul who returned my property at the Half Moon Bay State Beach at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. I want to know who you are and I want to reward you in some kind way.
You can reach me at kellyhon@comcast.net and I’d be honored to meet you and thank you in person! You have no idea how many headaches you saved me.
— Kelly Huber, Moss Beach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.