As a resident in the Moss Beach area, as soon as I heard that CalTrans was considering roundabouts for Highway 1, I was thrilled. Why thrilled? Because I return every summer to Indianapolis, where the upscale northern suburb of Carmel has installed roundabouts in great numbers. In a word, they’re fantastic … once you get used to them.
They eliminate the intersection by slowing all vehicles down while you do a little “dance” to get through. Like ballroom dancing, it takes a little practice, but after that, you just glide!
There will be a lot of grumbling after installation because the whole idea is counterintuitive, but the benefits are real. The first benefit is you get through dangerous spots safely as everyone slows down temporarily. Also, pedestrians have much greater protection when the structure is well-designed with multiple shorter crossings and slower traffic speed.
As Caltrans has said, the reduction in accidents approaches 100 percent, and there is a real opportunity to add aesthetic beauty to the community.
Allen Price
Montara
