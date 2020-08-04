With no public notice, the Medio Avenue bridge on the Coastal Trail has been closed and is in need of “replacement.”
It is well known to anyone who has crossed this vital link that replacement is inevitable, and we are all looking forward to it. But to close this bridge in the peak of season is totally irresponsible.
This bridge is not subject to immediate failure and surely can serve the public another six to eight weeks of peak season. With this closure, pedestrian traffic is forced to travel three blocks up to Highway 1 and transverse a narrow shoulder for approximately 150 yards before returning another three blocks to the Coastal Trail.
It’s absolutely unsafe. Just look around. You will see the cross marker of a killed cyclist in the vicinity.
A responsible government entity would have recognized the need for infrastructure upgrade and proceeded appropriately. Closing this vital link for one year is not appropriate.
I implore you to all do your job and reassess this project. Order the parts, close the bridge and perform repairs in a timely fashion. This vital link should be offline for no more than two weeks.
Bob Nannetti
Half Moon Bay
