I see that the Half Moon Bay Bike/Pedestrian Committee is planning an event to gather ideas about the part of the Coastal Trail that the city manages.

I have long been asking that the benches that once lined the trail at Poplar Beach be replaced. They were taken out when the trail was repaved a long time ago. This is important to improve handicapped access to the beach and trail. People who are unable to walk for significant distances could rest on benches before continuing their walk. Without the benches, they can’t walk there at all, missing a valuable opportunity for exercise, socialization and beauty. 

Please replace the benches!

— Claire Toutant, Moss Beach

