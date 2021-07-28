Dear Editor:
On June 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new legislation (AB 832) that extends eviction protection until Sept. 30. Also, this budget includes a $5.2 billion California Rent Relief Program.
If you are behind in your rent due to COVID-19, this new legislation provides that tenants and landlords can now receive 100 percent of accrued rent debt, as well as assistance to utility bills.
Those seeking more details, in particular eligibility, can reach out to the Half Moon Bay Core Center, Coastside Hope, (650) 726-9071.
Linda B. Goldstein
Half Moon Bay
