Last week’s editorial focused on Terisa McCormick, a homeless woman who died this month after living in Half Moon Bay. The following was an anonymous online comment.

“Where was her family? (She had) no children, siblings or nieces to make sure she got help or chip in for expenses? It’s also sad that out of all these supposed friendships in town, none led to the help she needed.

“Yes, we do need cheap shelter options for destitute Americans — a safe car park, mini housing, indoor overnight shelters. And I’ll say it again: If we can’t even take care of our own impoverished people we have no business importing more. We’re not doing anyone any favors.”

