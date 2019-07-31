Last week’s editorial focused on Terisa McCormick, a homeless woman who died this month after living in Half Moon Bay. The following was an anonymous online comment.
“Where was her family? (She had) no children, siblings or nieces to make sure she got help or chip in for expenses? It’s also sad that out of all these supposed friendships in town, none led to the help she needed.
“Yes, we do need cheap shelter options for destitute Americans — a safe car park, mini housing, indoor overnight shelters. And I’ll say it again: If we can’t even take care of our own impoverished people we have no business importing more. We’re not doing anyone any favors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.