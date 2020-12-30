Dear Editor:
The state’s governor declared shops, theaters, stores and schools to close on several occasions, dictated by the rise and fall of people’s infections and mortality rates.
Even all the disruptions to our normal lifestyles could not hold me back from celebrating Christmas in Moss Beach. We are what communities would call isolated from the folks over the Skyline.
No, I did not break the rules from our state or county governments. Only three people reside in our home: my husband, my daughter and I.
By celebrating, I mean my faith in God Father Almighty and the birth of his only son, Jesus. I acknowledge and respect that there are other religions that celebrate the birth of Jesus on different dates. For me, I will stick to what I believe. Baby Jesus was born on Dec. 25.
Like so many neighbors I know, I did online shopping for the few gifts I bought, and a couple of stores in Half Moon Bay supplied the food, drinks and chocolates for our Christmas sharing.
The first loss was the annual Christmas gathering hosted by our neighbor Maureen. We missed bubbly champagne, live music and lots of jolly friends. The second loss was the annual Christmas party held at the home of our dear friends, Carol and Dennis. My third loss was not having our Irish friends, Bartley and Mary, to our Christmas dinner. Let’s not forget the incredible gathering in El Granada hosted by Andrew and Sandra. There was always a never-ending flow of friends, neighbors, food, drinks and music.
Also lost was the toasting and celebrating with our special group of friends at Sam’s, Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. and Mezza Luna. This lively bunch grows in number every year.
I don’t blame the Grinch. The name is COVID- 19, and, according to the latest news, he has three of his mutated siblings contaminating our world. We look forward to getting vaccinated and celebrating with our extended family and friends very soon. Don’t lose faith.
Sandra Barocio
Moss Beach
