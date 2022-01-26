Dear Editor:
Reducing water consumption during a drought is important and there should be an incentive for users to do so. At the moment, I see the Water Board is considering doing this by initiating a fee if house use is not reduced by a certain percentage from normal, similar to what has been done in the past. In my view this way of taxing water use is not fair for households that are already conserving water through judicious use (e.g. no lawn watering, no long showers, etc.) and for which any further reduction might be difficult to achieve without causing some austerity issue. I think a more fair approach would be to establish a common allocation quota of water for each household, independent of present use, and apply a fee for exceeding the quota. This quota might actually be more than some conservationists are already using but would undoubtedly be less than many others are using.
Robert Hettel
El Granada
