Dear Editor:
In response to recent state law, the city of Half Moon Bay created a Redistricting Advisory Committee in mid-2021 and selected seven members of our community to evaluate census data and update existing district maps. The task was to review 2020 census data, solicit input from the public, and draft maps from the public with the intent of balancing district populations using updated census numbers. The committee would select a draft map to recommend to the City Council, and would also advise on one of these two options: 1) should the city have four voting districts with four council members and an elected mayor or 2) should Half Moon Bay have five districts with a council member for each and a rotating mayor?
During the course of the redistricting process, the advisory committee held eight meetings on Zoom, which were open to the public and are available for anyone to view on the city’s website. With the support of city staff and consultants, the committee took input from the public, reviewed census data, and utilized an accessible mapping tool to explore the city’s demographics and possible district configurations. Communities of interest were identified in order to ensure that certain voices in our community would not be diluted.
The committee unanimously selected a five-district map that was submitted by a member of the public, a map that the committee felt best represented communities of interest in the city and the overall interests of creating fair and equitable districts. We also unanimously decided that a rotating mayor model would ensure an opportunity for representatives in all districts to serve in leadership. On Jan. 19, the committee presented these two recommendations to the City Council.
My fellow committee members and I have spent months transparently evaluating the data and the various district mapping options and ultimately selected a map that we feel best serves the city of Half Moon Bay. An unfortunate, but unavoidable, side effect of any redistricting process is that, as a result of updated district boundaries, vote sequencing is impacted and some citizens may miss out on an election cycle. This is a natural side effect of the process and is not a reason to dismiss the process entirely.
The efforts of the committee have been transparent, data-driven, and committed to equitable representation. Politics and narrow self interests should not negate these efforts.
Marin Holt
Redistricting Advisory
Committee chair
Editor’s note: In January, the City Council voted 3-2 to accept the committee’s highest-rated map and move to a five-district election map.
