Dear Editor:

I definitely will not be doing any of these “red tier” things until I at least get my second shot. And, even then, I’m a little skeptical.

They move to a better tier and then they move back and then they move to a better tier and then they move back. I would like to see some consistency for a while.

Linda Gold

Half Moon Bay

