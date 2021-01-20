Dear Editor:
I and others I know also question the restriction on outside dining. The costs incurred to setting up areas for this are considerable. And, as the public is assured constantly that outside is safer, let the public decide about eating out. All of those that I have frequented have been scrupulous in their adherence to the various protocols needed for safety.
Restaurants operate on slim profit margins anyway, and the staffs on less than adequate earnings. Let’s not take away their only hope of staying alive and in business.
Kathryn Murdock
Half Moon Bay
