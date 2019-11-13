As a resident of Half Moon Bay, I voice my full support for Abundant Grace’s new Workforce Development Center, and I applaud the City Council’s move to support it.
This program recognizes the dignity of the homeless, providing them with building blocks for creating positive pathways into jobs, better health and more stable housing. Financing the center is a powerful investment by the community and one that will pay off several-fold.
I’m proud to be part of a community that demonstrates our values of inclusivity and compassion.
- Lorin Fries, Half Moon Bay
