I received the recent Half Moon Bay sewer rate proposal, which raises a number of questions. The sorry tale that rates have not been raised in six years is not the fault of ratepayers, but solely the result of fiscal irresponsibility of the wizards who have been in charge during that time. There can be no acceptable excuse for deferred maintenance of important infrastructure during that period of time.
The proposed flat rate structure (which is a disguised tax) for residential users is completely unfair in its current state. For example, a single-family residence, with one or two people, will pay the same rate as a single-family home with a greater number of occupants, such as the former single-family residences around town that are functionally dormitories. How can this be justified? Why do mobile homes get a rate preference? Are they not typically single-family residences? It is hard to believe that occupants of a mobile home will have less sewer usage than the same number of occupants
of any other single-family home.
Why do senior apartments get a rate preference but not seniors living in a house? If senior citizens in one situation get a rate preference, then that preference must be extended to all persons in that class. That is basic fairness. Are some types of residences more equal or more privileged than others? Is this rate proposal also an income transfer scheme in the name of some sort of fairness? The Half Moon Bay Review should do its part to reveal the thinking behind this unfair rate proposal.
The fact that the proposed rates will increase 162 percent over a five-year period needs serious justification. Personally, based on our current rate for two seniors in a single-family home, the proposed rates will increase our costs 254 percent over the same period. What is fair and reasonable about that?
It is hard to even fathom how personal income growth could match the proposed rate increases. I urge everyone to examine the most recent property tax bill and see how this sewer rate proposal will affect them. The city staff and its gang of consultants need to get back together and come up with a more well thought out and fair proposal. Everyone should pay according to their usage, which is the way the current rate structure works. If the city insists on a flat rate, then that rate should be paid by all, irrespective of residence type.
The “city is committed to fiscal sustainability,” according to the letter. What about the fiscal sustainability of the residents in the face of the unknown economic perils that citizens and city businesses face as a result of the current viral pandemic? How much of the proposed rate increases over the next five years are a smoke screen for pension expenses? It is claimed that administrative expenses will be reduced. I trust this means a reduction in headcount, otherwise it is an empty claim.
Finally, the June 2 hearing must be postponed until it can be held with the public present and when the economic situation is more clearly defined. The idea that this important hearing can be held by teleconference is unacceptable.
Eugene D. Thorsett
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.