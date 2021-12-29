Dear Editor:
In our incipient utopia of Half Moon Bay, it has been decided by our enlightened City Council that by banning our use of natural gas the world will be saved from the dire consequences of climate change. This decision has been made even in the face of the admission that it would not pass a vote of the citizens.
Obviously a more dire fear campaign needs to be instigated. Justification for this decision posits that building energy use accounts for 48 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the city. How did city staff come up with this data? Is this a statistical estimate or is it based on actual verifiable measurements? What testable scientific method was used and what are the error limits on that number? I suspect that the 48 percent number is statistical gibberish.
Moreover, the decision to move forward has been made without any clear appreciation of direct and indirect costs to the citizens since saving the world is given more importance than any financial hardships foisted upon the people. All because, according to Ruddock, “the 2030s are going to be seriously disruptive.” For fifty years we have been hearing breathless warnings of our imminent destruction if we do not take action. Again from Ruddock: “Addressing climate change was (sic) of the utmost importance to mitigate effects on the world.” Climate change is far from the most important thing in the world. The failure to achieve sound economic development and population control in most of the world are the most important problems we have to face.
Since the importance of the gas ban is obviously beyond the ken of the great unwashed, I challenge (mandate?) the council members to lead by example in the effort to create our electric utopia. Before foisting this ill-conceived ordinance on the citizens, each of you must immediately electrify your homes completely. Put your money out there with your convictions. Don’t be like those forever demanding tax increases but never volunteering a dime of their own. Then report to the people the changes made and how much it cost. I challenge all residents who support this ordinance to do likewise in solidarity with council leadership. If you refuse to meet the challenge, then put this gas ban to a vote of the people. Be leaders, not mandating, elitist ,chair-warming totalitarians. As Nick Harkaway says, “And don’t tell me the end justifies the means because it doesn’t. We never reach the end. All we ever get is the means.”
I suspect that one of the side effects of a gas ban will be the creation of an underground industry for the replacement of gas appliances. Keep in mind what happened during Prohibition: Where there is a will, there is a way if a dollar can be made in the process. I can just see it now. Our own Environmental Police storming into homes ripping out illegal gas appliances and chopping them to bits. Such are the methods of totalitarians.
Eugene D. Thorsett
Half Moon Bay
(4) comments
Nice; considerate and valid points. I appreciated the questions you pose in para 2.
While all the points that the author makes are valid, I would add one more, if I may.
In 2001, PG&E declared bankruptcy (BK). They came out in 2004. They again declared BK in 2019, emerging last year (2020).
Adding to this financial screwing by PG&E to both customers and shareholders, we have rolling blackouts throughout the year, then we lose power during storms.
One has to ask; on a scale of 1-10, 1 being the worst, what number should PG&E get?
So, we have this unwelcome push from City leaders to drop gas like a hot potato. While saving the world from ourselves, I would ask; where do City leaders expect the electric power to come from?
IF PG&E were broken up I might feel a little better gauging future service reliability - but as it stands now, fugettaboutit.
Good letter, all true, and thank you for it. One more point about ends and means: the proposed ordinance, now thankfully on hold, would not make sea levels lower by the width of a single atom, nor would it save one tree or house from a wildfire, no matter how many centuries HMB citizens suffered to comply with it. The proposed ordinance was a "means" without any "end" whatsoever. Thanks to all the citizens who spoke up to kill it.
I don't think the ordinance was killed. It was on the agenda city council agenda on 12/21. They have withheld the minutes of the that meeting from the public. Be careful and vigilant.
I went to the City website (www.hmbcity.com) to see the December 21st Agenda, staff reports and minutes of the last meeting (12/21). I read the Agenda and the staff report for this item, but could not find the minutes of the meeting anywhere (yet). I was also unable to find the resolution to this “ELECTRIFICATION OF BUILDINGS” (Item 1.H). Troubling, to say the least.
Perhaps, if the elected City leaders came off a little less dictatorial and a bunch more interested and engaged, they might start slowly, while still accomplishing their goal.
Would it make more sense to require all new structures be electric going forward? That leaves others alone and cost-free while those that want to build here can make the choice of their preference by agreeing or not.
It would be a toe in the water. We could all learn something while slowly moving forward (I think).
