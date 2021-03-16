To correct and clarify inaccurate reports in the Review that created much confusion in the community, here are some current facts as of March 15, 2021:
1. The 2021 Pumpkin Festival has not been “officially canceled.”
2. The 2021 Dream Machines is not “on hold.” We announced the 2021 event cancellation in November of 2020 and an article reporting the cancellation ran in a Review story at that time.
Tim Beeman
Miramar Events
Editor’s note: While organizers did not say the event was canceled, they did say they “didn’t hold out much hope” and that it would take a “miracle” to hold a Pumpkin Festival this year.
