Of course the recent power shut-offs that PG&E has imposed upon us have not gone unnoticed by its customers. But the huge losses to the public in general and the businesses who rely on the power service makes me wonder.
You know, I’ve had a car for which I’ve been responsible for over 60 years. Throughout all of that time, as the owner of the car, its maintenance has been my responsibility. If I were to have neglected it, not changed the oil often enough or let the brakes wear out and go unrepaired, who would be responsible for its failure? Of course I would be responsible. Especially if that disrepair resulted in damage to someone else.
So let’s take a look at the recent PG&E power shut-offs. They say that due to high winds there is a significant increase in the likelihood that a wildfire might be caused. How is this possible? Well, quite simply, because PG&E has not maintained the lands over which its power lines cross. It has allowed trees to grow too close to those high voltage lines, so that when those tree branches are blown around by those high winds, winds that we have always had from time to time in this state, there is a much greater chance that a wildfire will be ignited.
It’s the same as if I let my car’s brakes go unmaintained and I have an accident causing damage to someone else. I would pay for the damage caused. So, shouldn’t it be the same for PG&E?
They have transmission lines, neglected them for years for the sole purpose of saving money and increasing profits. Now that PG&E is being held responsible for neglect through lawsuits and bankruptcy protection, it is trying to make up for all those years of poor maintenance by shutting off our desperately needed electricity.
PG&E should not be allowed to get away with it any more than I should be able to get away with failing to maintain the brakes on my car. PG&E must commence a thorough program of proper maintenance.
- Jim Wilkerson, Half Moon Bay
