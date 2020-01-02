The Poplar Street “Complete” project is all such a contrived, out-of-control nightmare; watch and see what it does to your quality of life and property if you are presently so unfortunate as to live in the eye of the storm on Poplar Street.
No one else cares to any degree if it doesn’t affect their location. It’s a done deal by the City Council already and it already has procured the federal funds. “Target Poplar Street” is what it should be called. It’s a sad state of affairs — and not designed to serve the homeowners or anyone paying taxes.
Lots of buzzwords are used to make the naive believe it’s for some sort of good cause. What a joke! “Calming”? Really? Pure poppycock. The design entity referred to fixing such things as “all the potholes on Poplar” that he noticed whilst riding his bike on it. He’s obviously riding a bike in his dreams as there are no potholes whatsoever, and there is no need to completely change the bucolic presence of Poplar Street strictly for the bicycle coalition.
The only issue here is excessive speeding and running of stop signs, in addition to disrespect of the beach and enormous disgusting trash constantly left about, parties and illegal bonfires after hours, etc. Bicyclists ride up and down it presently with no problem whatsoever.
Yet, here goes the almighty project under false premise of the betterment of the street, neighborhood and residents, in concert with the lack of sense of community that is frankly present here, in spite of the ocean and cute name. All is not as it seems, people.
— Karin Meiswinkel, Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.