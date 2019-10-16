  1. Home
PG&E’s bungled Public Safety Power Shutoff last week left the public feeling confused, frustrated and angry. Once again, lack of communication between PG&E, Caltrans, CHP and San Mateo County failed to provide timely, consistent and clear public information about timing and duration of shutoffs.

To add insult to injury, PG&E said it would not cover customers’ loss of refrigerated food due to the power outages.

— John Maybury, Moss Beach

