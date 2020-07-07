Militarized policing unanswerable to higher authority is domestic terror.
I am a strong supporter of unions. Unions are vital. I have been a member of two unions (pensioner of one). The ILWU, in staging an eight-hour Juneteenth work stoppage honoring George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, is a good example of moral integrity.
However, any union has the responsibility to support its members when they are in the right and, if not, to discipline a member when wrong, at least not stand in the way of discipline. Police unions are wrong when they fail to support justice and they allow unlawful behavior to go unpunished.
Jan Tiura
Moss Beach
I agree with much of what the author says. Interestingly I never hear this argument applied to teachers unions who protect poor ( or even criminal) teachers. Leave them on the payroll, move them from district to district. Protect at all costs. The damage inflicted on poor and minority students is vast. However as far as the media is concerned......nothing to see here, move along.
