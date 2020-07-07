  1. Home
Militarized policing unanswerable to higher authority is domestic terror.

I am a strong supporter of unions. Unions are vital. I have been a member of two unions (pensioner of one). The ILWU, in staging an eight-hour Juneteenth work stoppage honoring George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, is a good example of moral integrity.

However, any union has the responsibility to support its members when they are in the right and, if not, to discipline a member when wrong, at least not stand in the way of discipline. Police unions are wrong when they fail to support justice and they allow unlawful behavior to go unpunished.

Jan Tiura

Moss Beach

