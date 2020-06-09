It’s an outrage! On Thursday, June 4, the nation saw the raw underbelly of Buffalo’s law enforcement.
Martin Gugino, age 75, attempted peacefully to talk to police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski. News video clearly showed them suddenly forcefully shoving Gugino’s chest. He was propelled backward and hit his head hard on the pavement. He lay unconscious, bleeding from a head wound. The officers walked on.
When I watched on TV, it took my breath away. My first thought was, “Is he alive?” I’m a senior citizen too, and have experienced head trauma from falls. I once spent a week in the hospital while neurosurgeons read multiple CAT scans of my brain in order to verify that the internal bleeding had stopped. If it hadn’t, I’d have needed emergency brain surgery.
If Gugino has suffered a brain injury, he may not survive. McCabe and Torgalski should both pray he does come through their assault — and that’s what it was — alive and not a vegetable. And shame on the crowd cheering their support for the officers after they were charged.
Thomas Kirkpatrick
Half Moon Bay
