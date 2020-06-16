Black lives matter. Can we stop our fear of “otherness”?
TAKE A STEP BACK
When you see me from a distance,
I look strange and new,
Wearing clothes that look nothing like yours,
Speaking in a language you don’t know —
Can I stay here … must I go?
Funny how, when you take a step back,
Funny what you can see.
There’s a world that you never knew,
Full of people like me.
When you see Earth from a distance,
It’s a blue white ball,
Turning pirouettes in the sunshine,
Peaceful in the silence, wrapped in clouds—
And it’s shining like it’s home.
Funny how, when you take a step back,
Funny what you can see.
There’s a world that you never knew,
Full of people like me.
Gail Erwin
Moss Beach
