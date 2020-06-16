  1. Home
Black lives matter. Can we stop our fear of “otherness”?

TAKE A STEP BACK

When you see me from a distance,

I look strange and new,

Wearing clothes that look nothing like yours,

Speaking in a language you don’t know —

Can I stay here … must I go?

Funny how, when you take a step back,

Funny what you can see.

There’s a world that you never knew,

Full of people like me.

When you see Earth from a distance,

It’s a blue white ball,

Turning pirouettes in the sunshine,

Peaceful in the silence, wrapped in clouds—

And it’s shining like it’s home.

Funny how, when you take a step back,

Funny what you can see.

There’s a world that you never knew,

Full of people like me.

Gail Erwin

Moss Beach

