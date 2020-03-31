  1. Home
We are residents of the Miramar area of Half Moon Bay, and today we went for a walk down Mirada Road to the Coastal Trail. Despite the governor's order to "stay home" there were many cars parked along Mirada and neighboring streets.

On the trail we encountered groups of people walking along, disregarding the "6 feet of separation" requirement. While I realize people are feeling housebound, the bottom line is that they should stay home until this coronavirus pandemic dissipates.

I don't know what solution there could be other than putting notes on car windshields and posting signs that "stay in place" is a vital health requirement and not a suggestion.

People have to comply if we are to survive. I personally know of several confirmed cases of coronavirus in our community, and we don't need more.

Thank you for the opportunity to inform our fellow residents of this problem.

Rose Marie G. Fontana

Half Moon Bay

