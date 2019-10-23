For most readers, PG&E’s “Public Safety Power Shutdown” is now a thing of the past. We didn’t know whether or when we were going to lose power; then we didn’t know when power would return. But before shrugging off the inconvenience and getting on with our lives, we should insist on a careful evaluation of the quality of PG&E’s decisions.
First, scope: The evaluation cannot just look at the Coastside, county or any other isolated area because so many PG&E customers were affected by the decision to turn off (or leave on) their power. PG&E has a responsibility to treat their ratepayers fairly.
Second, deterministic information: How clear was PG&E’s understanding of its infrastructure? For example, did PG&E decision-makers know the locations and ampacity of any high-voltage underground arteries for delivering power to the Coastside (or elsewhere) that would not have been affected by dry, windy weather?
Third: Did PG&E have the best available probabilistic information? What were the probability distributions for wind speed where PG&E believed their lines were vulnerable? What were the area-by-area threats posed by the forecasted winds to PG&E infrastructure as a function of wind speed? What were the probability distributions for power demand in discrete areas that PG&E could isolate and shut down during the period of heightened risk? Was there plenty of power to go around, or was there a need to ration power, either by static shutdowns or rolling blackouts?
Fourth: What were the alternatives? At its core, PG&E’s decision was to maintain risk on each energized line below an acceptable threshold. What was the failure probability threshold at which lines are considered at too much risk to remain energized?
Finally, criteria: What were PG&E’s decision criteria? Once the information and alternatives were understood, the utility made a choice, and PG&E management’s thinking was surely more nuanced than “public safety.” How did they arrive at their assessment of comprehensive risk to the public of leaving lines on (or turning them off)? Did PG&E’s decision makers have a clear view of which combinations of de-energized lines would reduce its risks below acceptable thresholds while minimizing customer impacts?
In exchange for the monopoly that the state has awarded it, PG&E must continually improve the quality of PSPS decision-making.
— Jimmy Benjamin, Half Moon Bay
