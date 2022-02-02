Dear Editor:
The so-called Water Shortage Contingency Stage Rates plan presented by the Coastside County Water District suggests a possible penalty to those already saving water. According to the Jan. 12 Review article, if the plan is executed during a drought, "those who reduce water use by the recommended amount will not see their bill increase. However, those who use water at their current rate will then see their bill increase proportionally."
If I am already saving water any way I can when the plan is activated, it would appear that would then place my usage at the "current rate," and since I would be unable to make any further reductions, I would see my bill increase in spite of my efforts made in the last several months. This does not seem to make sense.
Bill Wood
Half Moon Bay
