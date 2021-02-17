Dear Editor:
After reading the Feb. 10 article about the Half Moon Bay City Council’s consideration of banning gas appliances, I did not know whether to laugh at the unimaginable ignorance or get foot-stomping angry. It appears that the “Berkeley-ization” of our town is now in its early stages.
Do these regressive “progressives” have any idea what they are talking about? Have they actually thought through the consequences, intended as well as the potential unintended? The hubris of any council member to even think about telling me what kind of cook stove I should use or how I should choose to heat my house is beyond the pale. This unwelcome authoritarian mindset only exacerbates the divisiveness already endemic in our society.
What’s next, associating fossil fuel use with white privilege and racism? If the council really wants to seriously address the climate change problem, why not open a conversation about population growth.
Several years ago, we had a condo in Kirkland, Wash., that was completely electric. There was a winter storm that left us without power for three days over a weekend. There was no heat or hot water, no light, and no way to cook a meal. Restaurants were closed and open grocery stores were strictly limiting access. Many people, including us, used wood burning fireplaces to keep warm and cook whatever we could, much to the consternation of the anti-smoke people. I vowed to never again be totally reliant on electricity as my only form of energy. Similar situations will arise here for all-electric homes when we have PG&E power shutdowns for fire control or power rationing or when a storm knocks out power for any length of time. Recall how you reacted when we were without power for days during the fire season awhile back.
Some of our council members seem to live in isolated silos, completely oblivious to what goes on in the real world. The council needs to remember why they exist and focus on the important things at the local level that make everyday life for citizens enjoyable.
For starters, keep the streets clean and in repair, ensure that sidewalks are free of dog droppings and abandoned furniture, ensure that parking laws are enforced (that is another story that needs telling), and educate people about property maintenance and enforce the regulations. When that has been accomplished, go home and take a deserved rest.
The pointless virtue signaling that goes on at the local level is a wasteful exercise. Stop this foolishness. We do not need some paternalistic “progressives” telling us how to live our lives. I can only conclude that the council is composed of a cohort of busy bodies with too much time on their hands.
Eugene D Thorsett
Half Moon Bay
