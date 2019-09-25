(This letter was styled as an open letter to the Montara Water and Sanitary District.)
You distributed a flyer to residences bordering the Caltrans property with your intentions to acquire all or portions of it for future use, including drilling of new wells. The flyer and recent MWSD actions raise the following questions:
1. The flyer states you “are committed to public process.” But then why have all your board discussions concerning the Caltrans property occurred in closed sessions?
2. What guarantees do you offer private well owners adjoining the property that your actions will not negatively impact the health or production of their wells?
3. You want to protect the watershed. Protect it from what?
4. Your stated interest in digging new wells is to supply future needs. Please define those needs and why your current resources cannot meet them.
5. The Caltrans property is already owned by the state of California. Why is it better for that land to be owned by a small water district, rather than a larger entity that has more resources and a regional planning mission.
6. What costs will be incurred in this acquisition and how will you finance them?
7. What costs will be incurred in maintaining this property and how will those costs be financed?
8. How will the current residential and horse boarding tenants on the Caltrans property be affected
9. Did you have permission from the state and the county to leave temporary and permanent survey marks?
— Larry DeYoung, Montara
