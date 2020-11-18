“While it will be wonderful to see the property improved upon, the impact of a 22-unit motel in a residential neighborhood certainly requires careful consideration. As mentioned, light, noise, parking and traffic will be issues we should hear more about, and I certainly hope that Mr. McGregor gives it the same consideration he would if this were being built on the block where he lives.”
— Anonymous
“Aaron McGregor was one of my best childhood friends. Paul has every right to build on his owned land. The McGregor family have been residents of Montara more than a quarter century. This is not some multi-millionaire corporate developer, but a family whose house I grew up in. Dedicating the name to his late son, who was a stronghold in the young community, only further concretes the pending existence of this hotel.
“Montara Beach and Gray Whale Cove have been bringing unprecedented numbers of tourists, but there isn't any infrastructure in Montara to capture some of that tourist money. Homeowners will be happy with their increased property value as Montara becomes even a minuscule point on the map versus the nothing that it is.”
— Casey Johnson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.