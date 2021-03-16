I am a Ph.D. virologist and vaccinologist living here on the Coastside, and I was disturbed to see the article in last week's edition forecasting the closure of the Pumpkin Festival yet again this fall.
Simply put, there is no scientific basis for such a decision, which will only do harm. Our community has made painful sacrifices for this last year because we were faced with a choice between preserving life, preserving livelihoods and enjoying so many of the things that give us connection and meaning. That was necessary only because COVID-19 posed an extraordinary and outsized threat.
But that is changing. Vaccines will be widely available to all adults who want them within the next few months, and the vaccines are extraordinarily effective in preventing what matters most: hospitalizations and deaths, and against every known COVID variant. Once the vaccines are widely distributed, COVID will continue to exist, but it will no longer pose an extraordinary threat to our community, and so there will be no reason to continue paying the high price we've had to pay this last year.
Let's not preemptively snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Plan the Pumpkin Fest and you will find me there, fully vaccinated, enjoying the crowds and spending as much money as I can spare to support our local businesses that somehow, miraculously, made it that far.
Scott Balsitis
Moss Beach
