Our story on renewed concern about safety at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival in the wake of the recent shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival brought a spirited online debate. Here’s a sample.
* “The risk at the Pumpkin Festival is far greater than at the Garlic Festival, which is held at a space surrounded by chain-link fencing. Our festival has infinite points of entry and not enough law enforcement to stop everyone intent on doing harm. We might want to consider an enclosed space such as Cunha Intermediate School soccer fields.”
* “Don’t give in to the terrorists. If people stay home, the terrorists win. Have more cops. Have a plan.”
* “Fortunately, in Gilroy, police officers, firefighters and volunteers were already coordinating to provide for public safety when the shooting started. We need to find a way to do the same.
* “While the Garlic Festival certainly has fewer access points than the Pumpkin Festival, I’m not sure that it really matters. The gunman in Gilroy only needed a simple tool to (create) an access point. Chain-link fences didn’t stop the gunman, some very heroic police officers did.”
